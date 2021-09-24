You remember — the kind of walk where you were in absolutely no hurry, without a care in the world. There was plenty of time to stop and say “hi” to folks, to pick a pretty flower or to splash in a puddle.
Those were the days.
You know, we were never meant to live under constant stress, always feeling pressured, rarely taking time to rest. Even our weekends are full of activities and chores.
Many retired folks report to me that they are busier now than they ever were when they had a career. Yet even God took a Sabbath day of rest, looking around at what He had created and pronouncing it very good.
Maybe it is time to decide to imitate Him and to accept His wisdom.
In Psalm 46:10, God is quoted as saying, “Be still, and know that I am God; I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth.” Often when we hear that verse, it is said quietly and calmly, meant to sooth.
However, the grammar in the Hebrew makes it clear that God is actually pronouncing a command. Be Still! It’s hard, though, to stop running sometimes. There’s a sense that things could fall apart in our lives, especially in these troubled times, if we don’t keep doing.
The first verse of Psalm 46 holds the key for me. It says, “God is our refuge and strength, always ready to help in times of trouble.” I love that. “Always ready to help.” All I have to do is ask. Maybe if I trust God to hold things together, then I can take some time out to mosey again.
Maybe if I let go of the need to control my life, and hand it over to God, I can take deep breaths and drink in the beauty of creation. I don’t know about you, but that sounds very good to me right now.
Jesus said, “Come to Me, all who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. (Matt. 11:28). I think that I am going to take Him up on that offer.
In fact, I am going to mosey somewhere this weekend. How about you?
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
