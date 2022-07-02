Everyone loves religious freedom. Religious freedom is as American as baseball and apple pie.
On that we can surely agree!? Hmmm. If it were only that simple.
As we see with the controversy over the recent Supreme Court ruling on a coach’s right to kneel and pray on the 50 yard line after his public school’s football games, “religious freedom” can mean different things to different people.
Let’s take another thorny issue in American life, the right of a woman to have an abortion. Clearly, a vocal minority in this country think that they are exercising their “religious freedom” when they advocate for laws that outlaw and criminalize abortion.
I, on the other hand, believe, from the depths of my soul, that outlawing and criminalizing abortion is a denial of my exercise of freedom of religion.
You see, Judaism teaches me that I, as rabbi, must advise a woman who comes to me for advice about terminating her pregnancy, that her life and her health, including her mental health, take precedence over the fetus that she carries.
Of course, a fetus is important because it is “potential life” but it is not as valued as the life and the health of the mother.
So, now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe V. Wade, thus taking away the right of choice that was extended to American women for nearly 50 years, it’s left to us to decide.
Does religious freedom mean that one particular subset of American religious life has the right to dictate to the majority of faith adherents in this country that their view of when a full legal life begins must be enshrined in law?
Does religious freedom mean that women are no longer to be trusted with the fateful decision of whether to bring a child into this world?
Does religious freedom mean that women, who will continue to chose to have abortions, will be both hunted as criminals and subject to “back alley” abortionists?
Does religious freedom mean that I, as rabbi, if I assist a woman to obtain an abortion to preserve her life and health, will soon be considered an accessory to a crime?
Or does religious freedom mean that reasonable people can reach different conclusions about “the beginning of life” and “the value of the fetus and the value of the mother’s life and health?”
Isn’t the role of religion in a free society to persuade and not dictate? Isn’t the role of religion in a free society to convince and not to compel?
This coming July 4th, we have a choice. We will have to decide, as Lincoln said in the Gettysburg address, “that the government of the people, by the people, and for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”
The future of America, and of the world, is in our hands. May God give us the wisdom to choose rightly.
