Members and guests at Jewish Congregation of Venice (JCV) were entertained recently by the “J” Klezmer All Stars Band, which formed last year under the direction of Jason Arkin.
The program included traditional klezmer melodies and favorite American sing-along tunes, and the audience joined in with enthusiasm and great voice.
Klezmer, the traditional music of Eastern European Jews, was performed in Europe by traveling groups of musicians, going from town to town, performing at weddings, bar mitzvahs, and other celebrations. The melodies were influenced by local folk and gypsy music in Moldavia, Romania, Ukraine, Poland, and Hungary.
In the late 1800s, Klezmer music came to America with the arrival of many Yiddish speaking Jews. Interest in Klezmer declined as jazz and Broadway music became popular, but a Klezmer revival began in the 1970s and ’80s with the contributions of immigrants from the Soviet Union.
The “J” Klezmer Band includes musicians from Venice and Sarasota playing violins, viola, piano, oboe, clarinet, bass, drums and tambourines, as well as vocalists. Arkin, a business man from Vermont and Connecticut, has played piano, flute, and piccolo since childhood and later, the trumpet. He continues to play during the summer with the same band he played with in high school, though he says he is now the “senior member.”
The “J” Klezmer Band plays for fun, and Arkin welcomes anyone who enjoys playing to join. They don’t do weddings and Bar Mitzvahs, but they enjoy playing together at weekly rehearsals and performing at JCV. The band is also entertains at assisted living communities and nursing homes. The rehearsal goal, Arkin says, is to keep the music interesting for both the musicians and their audience.
He encourages musicians to contact him at jarkin999@yahoo.com or 941-484-1856.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.