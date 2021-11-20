JCV honors Irv Lyons Provided by Cyn Greene Nov 20, 2021 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Irv Lyons celebrated his 101st birthday at Shabbat Services at the Jewish Congregation of Venice on Nov. 12. PHOTO BY JUDY HARAN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Members of the Jewish Congregation of Venice honored member Irv Lyons for his 101st birthday at services on Nov. 12. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Cops: Man arrested in Laurel Road fatal hit-and-run crash Richard's Foodporium stores abruptly close Local man arrested for child porn Venice woman, 80, dies in Friday morning crash Venice man convicted of threats to Congress members Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Cops: Man arrested in Laurel Road fatal hit-and-run crash Richard's Foodporium stores abruptly close Local man arrested for child porn Venice woman, 80, dies in Friday morning crash Venice man convicted of threats to Congress members
