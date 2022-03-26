A new member Shabbat and open house service will be held at the Jewish Congregation of Venice at 7:30 p.m. on April 1.
Rabbi Ben Shull will recite a special blessing to honor the new members. Members of the greater Venice community are invited to attend the service to learn about the many JCV programs that encompass religion, education, and social activities.
An Oneg Shabbat will be held following the service where new and prospective members can meet with members of the congregation.
The synagogue, located at 600 North Auburn Road (off East Venice Avenue) in Venice, attracts people from all backgrounds and all branches of Judaism.
It is inclusive, active, dynamic, multi-generational, and welcoming. Amenities include a cemetery on-site, mens and womens groups and special activities such as the annual Jewish Food festival and special interest groups like the reading group and the quilting group.
Rabbi Ben Shull and Cantor Marci Vitkus lead Shabbat services every Friday night, and the lay leadership is dedicated and committed to fulfilling the congregation’s needs in a warm and caring environment.
Those interest may contact the JCV on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Call 941-484-2022 weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or visit: jewishcongregationofvenice.com
