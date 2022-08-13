Members of the Jewish Center of Venice will gather in their refurbished home next week.
“We ask God to lift his face up to us,” said Rabbi Ben Shull, the spiritual leader of the center on Auburn Road in Venice. “The words are a priestly benediction from the Book of Numbers.”
The sentence is attributed to God and found in the Torah, which eventually became the first five books of the Bible.
“It is good to have a refurbished space,” the Rabbi said of the facelift as Jews look forward to the New Year later in September.
He said there will be a brief blessing of the new space at the Aug. 26 service but a bigger celebration late in the fall when all the work is expected to be complete, including the installation of new chairs for the sanctuary.
“We haven’t done anything like this in at least 20 years,” said Eli Rappaport, the current president of the congregation. “It cost about $125,000.”
According to Rappaport, the money came from two anonymous donors.
“This endeavor will bring new enhancements to the campus that will help vitalize the community,” said Linda Cook, chair of the center’s endowment committee. “As Venice grows, so too will the JCV. Through the support of our members, this will ensure that the congregation thrives and is available to all those who are moving to the Venice area.
“We are entering a transformative period that will contribute to the growth of the Venice Jewish community.”
Current work has involved changing the ceiling tiles, the installation of new fans, painting walls and trim — all in time to prepare the sanctuary for the Jewish High Holy Days, which begin with Rosh Hashanah Eve on Sunday, Sept. 25.
The holiday marks the beginning of the Jewish year 5783.
Rapaport said that new seating also is planned but will not be ready in time for Rosh Hashanah as it is still being selected and likely will involve more chairs than the 120 that are there at present.
Any overflow at services can sit in the social center at the back of the sanctuary. The new seating likely will include the chairs in the social center. The tables will not be changed, Rappaport said.
Although only at about the halfway point when photos for this article were being taken, the sanctuary was already looking brighter, member Cynthia Greene said.
Chairs are stacked to clear the floor area. Anything that might be damaged by drops of paint or other aspects of the work have been covered. The changes will be most noticeable in the sanctuary and social hall, although painters have been seen painting walls in the lobby area as well.
Improvement of the electronic systems also is part of the work being done.
“Since the arrival of COVID, things have changed,” Rappaport said. “More members are watching services on Zoom.”
That has been especially true this summer as COVID numbers have been on the rise. To be able to ZOOM into increasing numbers of homes, the center’s computer systems and other electronic equipment needed to be updated.
“Because of all the home testing, to get a good indication of the (COVID) numbers, you have to look at the hospitals,” Rappaport said. “Those numbers have doubled although the severity seems to be lower.”
Rabbi Shull’s weekly classes also have been on Zoom during the pandemic.
Yet it was the current renovation that caused several services through last night, Aug, 12 to be on Zoom. Regular services will resume on Friday, Aug. 19.
For more information about membership and tickets for the High Holy Days, visit the JCV website: www.jewishcongregationvenice.com or call the office at 941-484-2022 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30. p.m.
