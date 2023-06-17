JCV members go drumming at Nokomis Beach

Nearly 50 members and friends of the Jewish Congregation of Venice enjoyed the Nokomis Beach Drum circle, dinner and sunset on a recent evening.

 PHOTO BY Judy Haran

NOKOMIS — Approximately 40 Jewish Congregation of Venice members and friends gathered recently for the drum circle on Nokomis Beach.

The JCV Membership committee, under the chairmanship of Deb Rosen, planned the evening and provided desserts, including rugelach, brownies, cookies and watermelon.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments