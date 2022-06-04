After a two year hiatus, the Jewish Congregation of Venice Sisterhood held its 16th annual luncheon and installation of officers on Thursday, May 19.

The event was held at Pelican Pointe Golf and Country Club and featured musical entertainment by Jeff Hyde of the Venice Theatre.

The new officers are: president, Debbie Jefko; vice president, Lynda LaRocca; treasurer, Daureen Gutterman; recording secretary, Ferris Rinko; membership chair, Kayla Vodnoy; programming co-chairs, Myrna Goldabaum and Vicki Kaufman; member at large, Lea Sherman; and past president, Mardi Skoegard.

For information about the JCV or Sisterhood, call the offic at 941-484-2022.

