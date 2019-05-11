Harvest Chapel of Venice will present Jeff Steinberg Sunday, May 12 at 6 p.m. The church considers it a blessing to be part of an evening with this worldwide evangelist and lecturer.
For most of us, we live in a world of small inconveniences — traffic jams, sore throats, burnt toast. For Jeff Steinberg, it’s a world of major handicaps all the time, but he doesn’t see himself as handicapped or unfortunate or to be pitied. No, absolutely not!
He calls himself a “Masterpiece in Progress.” To see him, he looks like anything but a masterpiece. Steinberg was born in August 1951 and faced life with little hope — no arms and badly deformed legs. He spent most of his early life in hospitals, including Shriners’ Hospital for Crippled Children in Pennsylvania, where he underwent orthopedic surgery, learned to walk with a brace and was fitted with his first prosthetic arm.
At the age of nine Steinberg was placed into the Good Shepherd Home for the Physically Handicapped, also in Pennsylvania, where he lived until he was 19 years old.
Jeff Steinberg sees his disabilities as assets, not liabilities. He is proof that God uses the least likely person to accomplish the most extraordinary things. He is a recording artist/producer, singer, speaker, evangelist, and humorist, but most important, he is a husband, father and grandfather.
Since 1970, Steinberg has criss-crossed the globe delivering his very special message of who God created him to be in his distinctive style, using humor, song and the Scriptures. He stresses that each person is wonderfully created in God’s unique design, with potential they never even dreamed possible.
Steinberg has shared his message with audiences across the United States and internationally, performing for churches, businesses, schools, conventions, fundraisers and hospitals. He has co-hosted several television specials and performed on telethons for Easter seals.
The Jeff Steinberg team has performed with Mother Theresa in India, for the U.S. Military in Germany and churches in Canada. His team has ministered to prisoners in England and school children in Ireland. He has traveled over five million miles over the last 40+ years, sharing his unique message.
Steinberg has been included into the Good Shepherd Hall of Fame for Persons with Disabilities for his achievements in the field of music, advocacy for the physically challenged, and for his message that every person is a Masterpiece in Progress.
Jeff Steinberg shares a unique message of hope, humor and encouragement as well as a special challenge. You’ll laugh, cry and leave with an “I can do all things” attitude. He believes that a Jeff Steinberg message is the most fun you can have and still be in church.
Harvest Chapel is located at 225 Center Road on the corner of Cortina Blvd. For more information, call D. Sweet, 941-483-4751 or Pastor Phil Enloe at 941-391-1160.
