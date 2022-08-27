Rebekah and Chris Long

Rebekah, center, and Chris Long, of Venice, resume their door-to-door Jehovah’s Witness ministry after an unprecedented pause due to the pandemic.

Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume their trademark door-to-door ministry beginning Sept. 1.

The two-and-a-half-year suspension of the work will end just in time for the launch of a global campaign featuring an interactive program for Bible study.


