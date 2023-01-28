Jehovah's Witnesses

In the German concentration camps during World War II, Jehovah’s Witnesses were marked by having to wear an upside down purple triangle.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF JW.ORG

On January 27, the world marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day, a symbolic date to commemorate the victims of Nazism.

Murderous Nazi terror targeted millions for reasons of biology, nationality or political ideology. But few people know that the Nazis’ victims included thousands of Jehovah’s Witnesses, who suffered for their Christian faith.


