Pickle
photo provided

I’ll bet you are wondering what this photo is about. Maybe all you see is a cute cat lying there looking at you.

Well, you are correct about the cute part. Pickle is definitely that. What is less obvious is that a circle has been formed out of packing material, and Pickle is positioned in the middle of it.


   

Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.

