I’ll bet you are wondering what this photo is about. Maybe all you see is a cute cat lying there looking at you.
Well, you are correct about the cute part. Pickle is definitely that. What is less obvious is that a circle has been formed out of packing material, and Pickle is positioned in the middle of it.
This came about because when one of my sons was visiting, he informed me about the reality of “cat circles.” Of course, I asked what they were, and he explained that you could make a circle out of anything, and then your cat couldn’t help but hop into the circle and chill out there.
I thought that unlikely, and he challenged me to test the concept. Imagine my surprise when I formed the circle, and Pickle immediately jumped into it and laid down. My son was delighted to be proven correct.
Now I have to say that this does not work with all cats for some reason. My cat, Missy, is totally unimpressed with circles formed on the floor. I am sure that other cats have similar reactions, but it is curious, isn’t it, that so many are drawn to the formed circles.
You may be asking yourself, “what in the world do cat circles have to do with spiritual matters?” For me, I am thinking how wonderful it would be if there was such a thing as Jesus circles.
I know it sounds silly, but what if when the world’s choices are contrary to God’s, we could hop inside a circle where it would be easy to see, love and live with Christ’s view of life?
How could we “draw” a circle like that?
This is not as far-fetched as one might think. In Mark, chapter three, we read this, “A crowd was sitting around him, and they told him, “Your mother and brothers are outside looking for you.”
“Who are my mother and my brothers?” he asked.
Then he looked at those seated in a circle around him and said, “Here are my mother and my brothers! Whoever does God’s will is my brother and sister and mother.” (Verses 32-35)
See? There were Jesus circles way back then!
Perhaps we could think of living our faith as always coming back to our circle around Jesus, listening and applying His teaching and loving with His love.
Anytime we are stressed by the competing priorities of the world, we can be secure as we return to sit at His feet.
Picture that I am drawing a Jesus circle on the ground near you. Will you resist it, or will you allow yourself to be drawn into it and to rest in its safety?
I am planning on circle sitting today. Why would I want to be anywhere else?
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
