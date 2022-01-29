Have you seen Jesus in Venice?
He is here — in plain view.
One Christ Won City (OCWC) is a local ministry founded in Venice Florida on May 5, 2009 by five pastors and five laymen.
Today, we have been blessed to have more than 20 pastors and churches support OCWC. We are all committed to a four-part mission for Jesus Christ.
First, we agree there are no denominations in heaven, only those who believe in Jesus. Jesus is the head of our churches.
The Bible is infallible. We are not in competition with each other; rather, we are friends to be in unity, leading people to a relationship with Jesus Christ.
One example is a city-wide baptism where 1,600 people witnessed 71 baptisms by 12 pastors in one hour. Praise God, for he is with us!
Second, OCWC assists in giving Venice a conscience for God by praying each Tuesday at noon at the Gazebo in downtown Venice. Here, we invite all prayer warriors to join us as we pray for families, teachers, leaders, the lost, the lonely, the forgotten and one another.
One example occurred when 700 prayer warriors from 12 churches prayed on the beach. A second example was the prayer event to disburse Red Tide from our area.
Forty-eight hours after the prayer meeting, the Red Tide had moved on. Praise God, for he is with us!
Third, OCWC strengthens our churches by inviting people to find and connect with a local church who believe as we believe — ensuring that the people who connect or reconnect with a church hear the true message of the Bible.
One example is the amazing reconciliation which takes place at every event we have held. Praise God, for he is with us!
Fourth, when asked by our pastors, OCWC will assist them in their mission of social, spiritual and moral responsibilities. We are here to support our pastors and their vision for Venice.
One example is the Feed Venice Day that was held in May 2020 where the churches delivered 30,000 pounds of food to local food pantries. Praise God, for he is with us!
We believe the Lord honors men and women who persevere and are obedient to the Bible. The men of OCWC have met every Thursday since May 2009.
Every man who wants to do more for Jesus in Venice is welcome to join us on Thursdays at 7 a.m. We meet at Cornerstone Baptist Church, located at 315 US 41 bypass.
It is free to join and you will not be asked for money. OCWC is an all-volunteer organization. No one is compensated for their participation.
More than a dozen churches are represented each week. Each week, the men are held accountable to Jesus. Following is a note which reflects the heart and motive of men and women of OCWC. Praise God, for he is with us!
Jesus Reigns in Me
Lord, I pray you give me your eyes, so I may
See as you See
Lord, I pray you give me your ears, so I may
Listen as you Listen
Lord, I pray you give me your hands, so I may
Serve as you Serve
Lord, I pray you give me your heart, so I may
Love as you Love
Lord, I pray you give me your feet, so I may
Walk as you Walk
Lord, I pray you give me your mind, so I may be
Wise as you are Wise
Lord, I pray you give me your armor, so I may be
Courageous as you are Courageous
Lord, I pray you give me your humility, so I may
Pray as you Pray
Would you like to learn more history of One Christ Won City? Would you like to hear the Vision of One Christ Won City? Please email me at: jimfouby@gmail.com
When all are in Unity, there lies Heaven
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.