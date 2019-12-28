As a child, Joe Sullivan had it rough.
While still very small he suffered the neglect of his mother and the physical abuse of his father. By the time he turned 10, Joe’s family disintegrated into chaos and began moving from place to place — to more than 10 addresses in three years.
Because of mental disabilities, Joe was easily led by other boys, and because he lived mostly on the streets, he fell into petty theft and other small property crimes.
Running with two older boys, Joe broke into an empty house where one of the others stole some jewelry, and then left. Later that day, the woman who lived there came home and was attacked by an assailant she never saw clearly.
The attack was brutal, violent and shocking. Police apprehended the two older boys who pinned the guilt on 13-year-old Joe.
Joe turned himself in and admitted participating in the burglary, but adamantly denied knowing anything about the rape. Relying on the self-serving testimony of the two older kids, prosecutors indicted Joe as an adult and, at 13, Joe was convicted and sentenced to life without parole.
Housed among adult inmates, Joe was repeatedly abused and sexually assaulted, and several times attempted suicide. When he developed multiple sclerosis, doctors suggested that his prison trauma probably triggered the disease.
Confined to a wheelchair, horribly mistreated and condemned at the age of 13 to die in incarceration, the childlike, emotionally disabled Joe faced a dreary future in a bleak prison. A Florida prison.
We knew already that our criminal justice system is a shambles. But now for the New Year comes a movie for adults, “Just Mercy,” based on Bryan Stevenson’s best-seller, to remind us of what is done in our names and what we need to fix.
Certainly there are people we must keep locked away, but there are also thousands of adult offenders who might live a productive life outside, as well as children as young as 8 who have been prosecuted as adults for nonhomicide crimes.
What are we to do?
The author of the Gospel of Matthew writes that Jesus himself told the story about a king saying to the people, “When I was hungry you fed me, when I was a stranger you welcomed me, when I was naked you clothed me, when I was sick you tended me, when I was in prison you visited me.”
When the people ask, “When did we do this?” the king replies, “Whenever you did it to the least of these, you did it to me.”
When Bryan Stevenson heard that one of the least of these, the aforementioned Joe Sullivan, needed a visitor, he went to visit. The story of Joe and Bryan’s friendship is initially depressing and heartrending, but in the end, full of hope.
As an attorney, Bryan offered Joe more than a simple visit. But a visit with a prisoner might be a good place for any of us to start.
We could also tell our representatives to implement Amendment 4, the Voting Rights Restoration Initiative, which voters passed by a whopping 64 percent majority back in 2018.
I imagine that if Jesus came back today, he would say it’s time: time we visited, yes, but also time we did more. I imagine he’d say it’s time to repair the broken system that imprisons too many, and too many of them wrongly.
