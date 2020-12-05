Cantor Marci Vitkus

Marci Vitkus, cantor of the Jewish Congregation of Venice, will lead a singalong on the first night of Hannukah at the Congregation.

VENICE — Hannukah will be celebrated at the Jewish Congregation of Venice this year with social distancing.

On Thursday, the first night of the eight-day holiday celebrating the victory of the Maccabees in ancient Israel, congregants will arrive at the synagogue at 5:30 p.m., pick up their Chanukah gift bags, visit, and prepare for the lighting of the first candle at 6:14 p.m.

Cantor Marci Vitkus will conduct a singalong followed by a Chanukah trivia game. A 6-foot menorah will be lit every night during the holiday, culminating in the lighting of all eight candles on Dec. 17.

Call the JCV office at 941-484-2022 for more information. You can also visit: jewishcongregation venice.com.


