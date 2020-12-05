VENICE — Hannukah will be celebrated at the Jewish Congregation of Venice this year with social distancing.
On Thursday, the first night of the eight-day holiday celebrating the victory of the Maccabees in ancient Israel, congregants will arrive at the synagogue at 5:30 p.m., pick up their Chanukah gift bags, visit, and prepare for the lighting of the first candle at 6:14 p.m.
Cantor Marci Vitkus will conduct a singalong followed by a Chanukah trivia game. A 6-foot menorah will be lit every night during the holiday, culminating in the lighting of all eight candles on Dec. 17.
Call the JCV office at 941-484-2022 for more information. You can also visit: jewishcongregation venice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.