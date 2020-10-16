Drive donations requested for All Faith's

The Jewish Center of Venice will host a food drive to benefit All Faith’s Food Bank from 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday morning, at the center Drive up to the portico when volunteers will be there to unload your donations from the trunk of your car for social distancing safety

Social distancing will be observed.

JCV members will be returning their prayer books during those hours and bringing bags of food. Both will be removed from car trunks as part of the social distancing regimen.

The food collected will be distributed to the local All Faiths Food Bank. The JCV has been donating food for many years in the spirit of the High Holy Days, observing the ancient tradition that it is a mitzvah (blessing) to give to those in the community who are in need.

Anyone who would like to participate in the food drive on Oct. 18 is welcome to drive up to the JCV portico and drop off a bag of food from their car trunk.

The synagogue is located at 600 North Auburn Road at Kennedy Drive.

