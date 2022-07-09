Jewish Congregation of Venice

The Jewish Congregation of Venice is at 600 North Auburn Road in Venice.

 GONDOLIER FILE PHOTO

The Jewish Congregation of Venice is keeping its members engaged this summer with a wide array of events and activities.

Among June’s programs were a rugelach baking lesson in the JCV kitchen and a training session on counteracting active threats.

July’s programs began with a July 4 BBQ and Shabbat dinner featuring deli favorites.

At 10:30 a.m. Monday there is a Sisterhood Book club meeting.

Tai Chi classes continue all month at 10:30 a.m. each Monday and Thursday in the Social Hall.

The Sisterhood Book Club meets on the first Monday of each month at 10:30 a.m.

To keep updated on all programs, visit: jewishcongregation venice.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments