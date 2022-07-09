Jewish Congregation of Venice offering summer events By CYN GREENE Guest Writer Jul 9, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Jewish Congregation of Venice is at 600 North Auburn Road in Venice. GONDOLIER FILE PHOTO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Jewish Congregation of Venice is keeping its members engaged this summer with a wide array of events and activities.Among June’s programs were a rugelach baking lesson in the JCV kitchen and a training session on counteracting active threats.July’s programs began with a July 4 BBQ and Shabbat dinner featuring deli favorites.At 10:30 a.m. Monday there is a Sisterhood Book club meeting.Tai Chi classes continue all month at 10:30 a.m. each Monday and Thursday in the Social Hall.The Sisterhood Book Club meets on the first Monday of each month at 10:30 a.m.To keep updated on all programs, visit: jewishcongregation venice.com Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Venice mayor told to kill himself in anti-Semitic email Big Olaf products investigated for listeria Fill a bag with books for $5 at event Park pickleball proposal pleases players Fish farm project off Venice approved for Gulf Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Venice mayor told to kill himself in anti-Semitic email Big Olaf products investigated for listeria Fill a bag with books for $5 at event Park pickleball proposal pleases players Fish farm project off Venice approved for Gulf Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
