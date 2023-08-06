Shayndel Kahn

SARASOTA — Jewish Family & Children’s Service of the Suncoast has hired Shayndel Kahn as its Rabbinic Community Chaplain.

Kahn has more than 11 years of experience as an interfaith chaplain and combines her spiritual and pastoral counseling with therapeutic musical training.


   
