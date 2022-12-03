SARASOTA — Jewish Family & Children’s Service of the Suncoast has been happy with all the people who have signed up for “adopt-a-family.”
But JFCS still needs more help.
The community has been donating gifts for families and seniors who are struggling, with more than 330 children and 150 seniors signed up for holiday assistance through JFCS.
But there are still more than 60 children and 25 seniors up for adoption.
Since 2004, JFCS has organized its annual Adopt-a-Family campaign to help ease the burden on parents struggling to provide holiday meals and gifts to their families.
Donors can also brighten the day of seniors in isolation through the Adopt-a-Senior program.
Adopt-a-Family/Senior recipients are current JFCS clients who participate in a variety of mental health and human services programs. Many are still hoping to receive a dose of holiday cheer and assistance, especially after the devastation suffered in the community during and after Hurricane Ian.
Here’s how the program works:
Those wishing to adopt a family should be willing to purchase a gift card from a major retailer to help the parent shop for a holiday meal.
Donors will be provided with details about the families they have been paired up with so they can purchase one or more of the items on the children’s holiday wish lists, as well as clothing and shoes.
People who prefer not to be matched with a specific family can choose to donate money toward the purchase of gifts, or they can donate unwrapped children’s toys and items.
Those adopting a senior should fill gift bags with hard candy, stamps, notepads, pens, hand lotion, hand sanitizer, lip balm, tissues, socks, refrigerator magnets, and store gift cards.
People can also donate funds toward senior gift bags.
If you would like to adopt a family or senior, email Karen Pharo at kpharo@jfcs-cares.org.
The deadline to make donations and drop off gifts is Dec. 9.
For more information and gift ideas, visit: jfcs-cares.org/holiday-giving
