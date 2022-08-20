Fellowship Bible Church in Venice is saying “Godspeed” to Pastor John Meyer and his wife, Sue, at the end of this month.
You could say John is retiring, but such is really not the case. John and Sue began Fellowship Bible Church in 2002 with a small group of believers. Over the years, John has led many people to Jesus Christ, and the church is regarded as one of the friendliest congregations in town.
John and Sue raised three daughters in our community, having met at Calvary Baptist Church in Englewood over 40 years ago when Sue was in the youth group there.
John has been a high school teacher, choral director, soccer coach, and is a very gifted vocalist.
His years of pastoring Fellowship Bible Church have seen the blessing of God upon his preaching and teaching, and his family has developed rich friendships with many in the larger church in our area.
Sue has been very active in the church, served as caregiver for several families outside their church setting, and for the past five years, served as the part-time church secretary at Auburn Road Presbyterian Church.
John has also been a participant in the One Christ Won City Pastor Fellowship. On Thursday, Aug. 18, nearly 20 pastors in this group gathered to say “farewell” to John.
John and Sue will be greatly missed.
Two of their daughters (Melissa and Katie) live in the Atlanta area and are very active in Christian service. John and Sue will be moving to Atlanta soon to be near them.
Rachel, their youngest, is now with our Lord. She was born with special needs and her life transformed the lives of her family.
It was Rachel’s life that led to a connection with the ministry of “Joni and Friends.” John and Sue cared for Rachel 24/7 throughout the 27 years of her life. Her needs were significant, and their loving care was profound. She went to glory in June of 2017.
While serving Fellowship Bible Church, John and Sue also connected with Word of Life Bible Institute and have traveled to several of their Bible Institutes around the world providing instruction and counseling to students and staff.
It was during these travels the Lord impressed upon them the need for the development of disability ministries and services in cultures where there is considerable need for assistance for those who suffer from disabilities and their loved ones caring for them.
Joni and Friends ministry heard the story of their daughter, Rachel, so in addition to traveling more with Word of Life, John and Sue will also represent Joni and Friends in teaching the JAF curriculum, “Beyond Suffering,” in various settings around the world.
The Bible speaks of the necessity of preachers in Romans, chapter ten. Speaking of Jesus Christ, the Apostle Paul writes, “How then can they call on Him in whom they have not believed? And how are they to believe in Him of whom they have never heard? And how are they to hear without someone preaching?
“And how are they to preach unless they are sent? As it is written, ‘How beautiful are the feet of those who preach the good news!’”
I’ve never seen John in his bare feet. However, I can vouch for the beauty of Christ in his life and in the life of his wife, Sue. Godspeed, indeed!
Dwight Dolby of pastor of Auburn Road Presbyterian Church.
