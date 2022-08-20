John and Sue Meyer

John and Sue Meyer
Dwight Dolby.jpg

Pastor Dwight Dolby

Fellowship Bible Church in Venice is saying “Godspeed” to Pastor John Meyer and his wife, Sue, at the end of this month.

You could say John is retiring, but such is really not the case. John and Sue began Fellowship Bible Church in 2002 with a small group of believers. Over the years, John has led many people to Jesus Christ, and the church is regarded as one of the friendliest congregations in town.


Dwight Dolby of pastor of Auburn Road Presbyterian Church.

