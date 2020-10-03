The South Venice Baptist Church is looking for singers for its annual Living Christmas tree.
Rehearsals for this special choral group begin Oct. 4. You do not have to be a member of the church to participate in this annual community choir event.
Rehearsals are Sundays from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the church which is at 3167 Englewood Road Venice, FL 34293
For more information call the church office at 941-493-0022.
