I’m writing this column on a Thursday morning, with my desk being lit up by a beautiful sunrise.
It’s not just any Thursday morning. On the Christian Calendar dating back many centuries, today is Ascension Day.
We read in the book of Acts that after his crucifixion for our sins, and his resurrection from the dead, Jesus remained on the earth 40 days, meeting with his disciples and talking with them about the Kingdom of God. (Acts 1:3)
On the 40th day, according to Luke’s Gospel and the Book of Acts, Jesus led his disciples up onto the Mount of Olives, near Bethany. (Luke 24:50; Acts 1:12) Before he departed into heaven, he commanded them to stay in Jerusalem to await the promise of his Father: the gift of the Holy Spirit.
He told them they would receive power when the Holy Spirit would come upon them, and they would be his “witnesses in Jerusalem, in all Judea and Samaria and to the end of the earth.” (Acts 1:8)
After he had said these things, “as they were looking on, he was lifted up, and a cloud took him out of their sight.”
The Apostle Peter explained the meaning of this event when he preached his first sermon in Jerusalem 10 days later.
“This Jesus God raised up, and of that we all are witnesses,” he said. “Being therefore exalted at the right hand of God and having received from the Father the promise of the Holy Spirit, he has poured out this that you yourselves are seeing and hearing (referring to the outpouring of the Holy Spirit earlier).”
Peter continued: “For David did not ascend into the heavens, but he himself says, ‘The LORD said to my Lord, “Sit at my right hand, until I make your enemies your footstool.”’
Thus, on Ascension Day every year the Christian Church commemorates Jesus Christ’s ascension to his throne at the right hand of God the Father, anticipating with like joy, the commemoration of the descent of the Holy Spirit.
After Peter’s sermon on that first Pentecost Sunday, many listeners believed. About 3,000 of the people in attendance were baptized in Jesus’ name for the forgiveness of their sins and immediately joined the church in Jerusalem. (Acts 2:41,42)
In a glad assembly of some 25 local and regional pastors taking place this very day in Venice, plans are being finalized for a great gathering of the Christian Church from Clearwater to Naples on area beaches at 3 p.m. on Pentecost Sunday, May 28.
We are hoping to witness the baptisms of some 3,000 people.
In a joyful and hopeful spirit of unity in Jesus Christ, Christian pastors and leaders are seeking our Lord’s blessing upon his church as we worship him together that day — in spirit and in truth. (John 4:23, 24)
You can read more about this event, “Baptism in the Gulf,” at OneChristWonCity.com.
The Old Testament anticipates the reign of God’s anointed king (the Messiah) in many prophetic passages.
One of my favorites is from Daniel 7, in which Daniel describes this scene he has witnessed in a vision: “I saw in the night visions, and behold, with the clouds of heaven, there came one like a son of man, and he came to the Ancient of Days and was presented before him.
“And to him was given dominion and glory and a kingdom, that all peoples, nations, and languages should serve him: his dominion is an everlasting dominion, which shall not pass away, and his kingdom one that shall not be destroyed.” (Daniel 7:13, 14)
This prophecy finds its fulfillment in the ascension of Jesus Christ to his throne in heaven 40 days after his resurrection.
Matthew records these words Jesus spoke to his disciples immediately prior to his ascension: “All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you. And behold, I am with you always, to the end of the age.” (Matthew 28:18-20).
And so, the Church of Jesus Christ continues to bear witness to the love of God for sinners in the saving work of Christ Jesus, even as we rest beneath his wise, loving and gracious reign.
“Crown him with many crowns, the Lamb upon His Throne!”
