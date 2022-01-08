On Jan. 27, the United Nations will mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
In communities throughout the world, we will hear stories of heroism and horror, of victims and perpetrators, of survivors and rescuers.
I would like to contribute to this sacred act of remembrance by sharing with you the story of one man I knew all too briefly – Joshua Greenspan, my congregant, who died about a year ago.
Yes, Josh survived the Holocaust, but he was not merely a survivor. Joshua Greenspan was also a loving husband, father and grandfather; a vital member of the Jewish Congregation of Venice; and a proud veteran of the Israel Defense Forces.
Joshua possessed a life force that could not and should not be defined by the murderous Nazi campaign to eliminate the Jewish people from the face of the earth.
Joshua was not merely a survivor; he was, as were those who came before him, a strong and loving Jew.
This overview of his life journey was shared with me by his devoted wife, Marci.
Joshua Greenspan was born in Krosno, Poland, in 1935. Threats to his survival began in his childhood with the Nazi invasion of Poland in 1939.
To his good fortune, his family was befriended by an Austrian officer who worked in the Gestapo office across from his grandparents’ house.
Prior to a Nazi deportation of the local Jewish population, this Nazi officer warned his family that they needed to leave immediately, and he met them at midnight and drove them to the Russian border.
They were taken by cattle trains across Russia to labor camps in Siberia near the Arctic Circle, then to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, and then to Osh, Kyrgyzstan, where they were put in mosques with no food or medical care.
As a 7-year old, he was forced to work in the fields to pick crops in order to get one pita bread for the whole day. Starvation was a daily experience.
As World War II raged on, Josh had to deal with severe antisemitism in school, where he had to defend himself in fistfights provoked by classmates.
From Russia, where his father died under suspicious circumstances in a hospital, his family went to displaced persons camps in Szczecin, Poland, then to Berlin, Germany, spending many weeks on cattle trains.
When the war ended, they went on to Cherbourg, France, where they boarded the SS Theodore Herzl ship to Israel in 1949.
Josh enlisted in the Israeli Defense Forces in 1954, where he rose to the rank of lieutenant. He fought in the 1956 Arab-Israeli War and considered it a privilege to have served under the generals Moshe Dayan, Ariel Sharon, Yitzhak Rabin and Haim Laskov.
Josh loved Israel and didn’t want to leave, but his mother, sister and brother emigrated to the United States. Family, above all else, was most important to Josh, so he emigrated and became a U.S. citizen in 1962.
He lived in Rochester, New York, where the rest of his family resided. Josh always remained a very loyal supporter of Israel and a staunch advocate for Israeli independence.
Josh was a strong family man. His two daughters, Devra and Regina, his son, Joel, who tragically died in his 30s, and his granddaughter, Taleah, all meant the world to him. Any time — from the everyday to the holidays — was for Josh time that he looked forward to spending with his family. Family was the best part of his life.
Joshua Greenspan was an honorable, compassionate man. With all the very difficult experiences he had in his life, he never had any bitterness. He was always positive and loving —a truly exceptional human being.
And so, in this month when the world pauses to remember the Holocaust, the Nazis’ attempt to wipe out the Jewish people, body and soul, let us never forget the life journey of Joshua Greenspan and so many others like him.
Joshua’s embrace of life and love, his determination to build up and defend the Jewish state, his story of the triumph of life over death all serve as the ultimate repudiation of the efforts of Hitler and his many accomplices and haters of the Jewish people in every generation.
There is an expression used by Jews over the long course of our history. We say, “Ahm Yisrael Chai — the people of Israel continue to live.”
Joshua Greenspan, your life was a testament to that phrase. With you and your memory, we say proudly, “Ahm Yisrael Chai — the people of Israel continue to live!”
