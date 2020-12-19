It is clear from the title of this well-known Christmas carol (rooted in Psalm 98, by the way) that joy is not something we work up. It arrives with the coming of God.
According to my Merriam-Webster Dictionary, joy is the feeling of happiness associated with success or good fortune; a feeling of well-being.
I’ve long regarded George C. Scott’s rendering of Scrooge as my favorite. His depiction of Christmas joy calls me back every year.
If you’ve seen it, you recall the joy that overtakes him on Christmas Day after his long night of walking through the dismal truth of his squandered life, a walk accompanied by the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future.
In the morning’s first light, realizing he has a new opportunity to live differently, he falls back upon his bed in a happy collapse. The rest of that Christmas Day, Ebenezer has that joyful glow about him that is, well, simply irrepressible.
C.S. Lewis’ great impact on my life can be summarized by referencing two particular works: “The Chronicles of Narnia” and his autobiographical “Surprised by Joy.”
Both of these works were written after he became a Christian and reveal, each in its own manner, the irrepressible joy from heaven that took up residence in his soul with the coming of the Spirit of Christ into his life.
In his children’s books, “The Chronicles of Narnia,” this joy is felt on every page. It is not that every page is giddy or light in tone. Such adjectives do not capture the essence of joy. Joy is a deeply rooted sense of “all must be well.”
So as the child or adult reads the children stories, he or she comes to trust, even enjoy the storyteller. You wish Lewis could be your babysitter, your grandfather, your uncle or even your dad. You like having him around. Your heart responds to the tone he sets on every page.
“Surprised by Joy” recounts Lewis’ sad childhood, a sadness provoked most profoundly by the premature death of his mother.
It was as a young boy that he turned away from God — the God who didn’t heal his mother despite all his desperate and earnest prayers.
For years he lived as a reclusive soul, an agnostic, pouring his heart and mind into learning, but not a lover of people. His relationship with his own father was of the most unhappy sort.
Yet in his book he describes moments of joy he experienced along his way. Whether realized in some poem, or seen in some dew-coated spring flower on a morning’s walk, his soul would feel — for just an instant — something powerful, something beautiful, conveying deep satisfaction but also a passionate longing for more.
In the end, he realized this was a piercing joy — a sign or echo, so to speak — from the poet’s Creator, the flower’s Creator, calling his own heart and soul home to the God who describes all creation as his “handiwork” and us as his “image-bearers.”
What is it those Hallmark Christmas movies touch in our hearts? Why is that moment so moving when Kevin, who has been left home alone for Christmas, meets the eyes of his mother lovingly embracing him from across the room?
Why does some music bring us to tears? What is touching us? Is it not a taste of beauty, of love, of deep joy? We don’t want just a moment’s happiness. We long for something so much more.
Whatever concept you may have of God, there is an arresting description of Him at the end of Psalm 16.
Of course, all the psalms (excepting Psalm 1) are prayers, communications from the hearts of God’s people to Him. King David of Israel’s monarchy is responsible for many of them and he concludes Psalm 16 with these words, addressing the Lord: “You make known to me the path of life; in your presence there is fullness of joy; at your right hand are pleasures forevermore.”
With the coming of God into the world in the person of Jesus Christ, joy connected to this fullness of His being comes along with Him in the wake of His mission: to seek and to save those who are lost.
This is why so many songs, carols and poems have sprung up in glad response. I have 39 Christmas carols in my hymnbook, most of them capturing something of the “tidings of comfort and joy.”
We recall the words of the angel appearing to the shepherds: “Fear not, for behold, I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all the people. For unto you is born this day, in the city of David, a Savior, who is Christ the Lord.”
The longing for all to be well, the origin and culmination of all joy, is found in the person of God and His very being.
When the Spirit of God enters a sin-laden human soul, irrepressible joy enters too and takes deep root — and like Scrooge on Christmas morning, we might become, at times, as giddy as a school boy.
In coming into our lives, a trusted Author — the Author of all joy — has become our Father, and all must be well.
Merry Christmas!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.