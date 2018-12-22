Sometime in the 1430s a man named Giovanni Giocondo was born in the Italian city-state of Verona. Becoming first a Dominican novitiate and then a Franciscan friar, Giocondo grew to be an accomplished architect, builder and classical scholar of more than a little note.
The design of the Church of Santa Maria della Scala (Saint Mary of the Stairs) in the Trastevere section of Rome is attributed to him. He also developed and implemented a successful plan to reroute a river away from emptying into the Venetian lagoon, thus saving the city of Venice from a watery death for another few hundred years.
But he was not only a marvelous engineer and architect; he exhibited a distinctly spiritual capacity.
It is said that on Christmas Eve, 1513, Fra Giocondo sent a little holiday greeting to a friend of his. Now known as “A Letter to the Most Illustrious Contessina Allagia degli Aldobrandeschi,” I offer it up to you for your meditations as this holiday season draws to a dramatic close:
“I salute you. I am your friend, and my love for you goes deep.
There is nothing I can give you which you have not. But there is much that, while I cannot give it, you can take.
No heaven can come to us unless our hearts find rest in it today. Take heaven!
No peace lies in the future which is not hidden in this present instant. Take peace!
The gloom of the world is but a shadow. Behind it, yet within our reach, is joy. There is radiance and glory in darkness, could we but see. And to see, we have only to look. I beseech you to look!
Life is so generous a giver. But we, judging its gifts by their covering, cast them away as heavy or hard. Remove the covering, and you will find beneath it a living splendor, woven of love by wisdom, with power. Welcome it, grasp it, and you touch the angel’s hand that brings it to you.
Everything we call a trial, a sorrow, or a duty, believe me, that angel’s hand is there. The gift is there, and the wonder of an overshadowing presence. Your joys, too: be not content with them as joys, for they, too, conceal even more divine gifts.
Life is full of meaning and purpose — so full of beauty beneath its covering, that you will find this world but cloaks your heaven. Courage then to claim it; that is all! But courage you have, and the knowledge that we are pilgrims together, wending through unknown country toward home.
And so, at this time, I greet you, not quite as the world sends greetings, but with profound esteem and with the prayer that for you, now and forever, the day breaks and the shadows flee away.”
So from me and mine to you and yours, a Merry Christmas and the happiest of holidays!
And may your day break and the shadows flee away.
See you in church or synagogue or mosque.
The Rev. Khleber M. Van Zandt V is minister of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice and a member of the board of the Venice Interfaith Community Association.
