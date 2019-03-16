Epiphany Cathedral Catholic School is pleased to announce that their third-grade teacher, Joyce Keigher, is a finalist for the Golden Halo Award. This award honors teachers in Christian schools who educate, motivate and inspire their students. The 2019 Golden Halo awards ceremony will be held in Fort Myers April 5.
Keigher joined Epiphany Cathedral School as a teacher in 2015. She has been teaching since 1998 and is originally from St. Louis, Missouri. She and her husband, Patrick, are also members of Epiphany Cathedral Parish.
Forms for nominations and applications went to all Christian schools in Collier, Charlotte, Lee, and Sarasota counties. Students nominate their teacher by answering several questions about their teacher’s influence on them, how their teacher shows Christ’s teachings in the classroom, and why their teacher deserves the Golden Halo.
The teacher then completes the application, describing why they teach in a Christian school instead of a public school, who or what inspired them to become a teacher, how teaching increases their faith, and how they try to instill faith in their students.
A team of judges reads every nomination and application and narrows the field to four finalists at each level (K-2, 3-5, 6-8, and 9-12); if a teacher teaches at more than one level, their level is determined by the grade level of the student(s) who nominated them.
The team schedules surprise visits through the principal or headmaster of each school, and the fun really begins. A group of Christian Chamber members and a videographer bursts into the classroom announcing the teacher’s status as a finalist in this year’s Golden Halo program. By visiting unannounced, the group is able to watch the teacher and students interact and observe the classroom environment.
After the classroom visits, the judges determine the winners at each level, which is announced at the banquet in Fort Myers. The Golden Halo Program will award a $1,000 scholarship to the schools of each of the four winners. This program is designed to inspire Christian teachers to change the world by instilling in their students Biblical principals.
“Mrs. Keigher truly is a Catholic educator who views Catholic education as a ministry and is so deserving of the Golden Halo nomination,” said Mrs. M.C. Heffner, principal of Epiphany Cathedral School. “She incorporates faith as the foundation to all of the learning that happens in her classroom and in the process makes it fun and inspiring for her students.”
Established in 1959, Epiphany Cathedral Catholic School has a tradition of providing exceptional education to generations of families in an innovative, inviting, and safe environment.
The school’s inspired and distinctive spiritual identity is shaped and supported by its holistic approach to learning. Focused on the three crowns of Epiphany – Academic, Character and Spiritual – the faculty and staff educate the whole child, helping each student realize his or her individual potential.
Epiphany Cathedral School is currently enrolling for the 2019-2020 school year. Call 941-488-2215 or at visit: ecstigers.com.
