Christ United Methodist Church
Kelsey Ross has been appointed youth pastor at Christ United Methodist Church (CUMC). A native of Alton, Illinois, Ross has served since 2011 as youth pastor at East Alton Methodist Church and has taught at the Freedom School, a private Christian school in St. Louis for low-income students.
She earned her bachelor’s degree in English from Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville.
Ross said she hopes to bring a communicative ministry to CUMC that will foster intentional growth.
“I hope I bring a sense of importance to the kids, that they feel loved and want to be engaged in relational service. There is so much that teenagers are struggling with today. I believe that if you help a kid to feel safe and loved, you can counteract those statistics.”
