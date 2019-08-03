Kelsey

COURTESY PHOTO

Kelsey Ross is the new youth pastor at Christ United Methodist Church.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Christ United Methodist Church

Kelsey Ross has been appointed youth pastor at Christ United Methodist Church (CUMC). A native of Alton, Illinois, Ross has served since 2011 as youth pastor at East Alton Methodist Church and has taught at the Freedom School, a private Christian school in St. Louis for low-income students.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in English from Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville.

Ross said she hopes to bring a communicative ministry to CUMC that will foster intentional growth.

“I hope I bring a sense of importance to the kids, that they feel loved and want to be engaged in relational service. There is so much that teenagers are struggling with today. I believe that if you help a kid to feel safe and loved, you can counteract those statistics.”

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments