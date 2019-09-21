Harvest Chapel of Venice welcomes Ken Turner, former bass singer with The Blackwood Brothers, at 6 p.m., Sunday evening, Sept. 22.
He has been at Harvest Chapel several times before and every time he comes, he garners more love from people who feel blessed because of what he stands for and for his ministry.
Turner is a Southern gospel singer and songwriter. He has been a member of the Palmetto State Quartet, the Dixie Echoes, the Blackwood Brothers and the James Blackwood Quartet and has made solo appearances across the country. He founded his own group, Ken Turner and New Millennium, and in 2011 he joined Valor III.
The Blackwood Brothers Quartet is an eight-time Grammy Award-winning gospel music group. They, along with Turner, have been ministering for many years and were pioneers in the Christian music industry. Turner’s contribution to this popular quartet for so many years puts him among its most popular members.
Turner has garnered five Grammy awards and 10 Dove awards and is the father of another gospel artist, Kenna Turner West.
He is considered by some to be in the same league as J.D. Sumner, another bass singer, and Thurl Ravenscroft, the voice of Tony the Tiger, who lives in Port Charlotte.
With one of the lowest singing voices in the world, he has been named in the same league as pop singer Barry White. He has received many honors for his contribution to music and has managed to incorporate a touch of country music into his gospel performances.
Harvest Chapel is on Center Road in Venice at 225 Cortina Blvd. There is no admission fee to come to this concert but a free-will offering will be taken.
For more information or directions, call D. Sweet at 941-483-4751 or Pastor Phil Enloe at 941-786-1482.
