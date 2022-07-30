Lakeside Lutheran Church creates 'birthday kits' Lakeside Lutheran Church creates kits to go to families STAFF REPORT Jul 30, 2022 39 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 The Rev. David J. Dahlke of Lakeside Lutheran Church shows off some of the birthday kits. PHOTOS PROVIDED The birthday kits will go to families who cannot afford to have a birthday party for their child. PHOTO PROVIDED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VENICE — Birthday kits, which are provided to families who cannot financially support giving their child a birthday party, have been created by members of Lakeside Lutheran Church.The church teamed with the organization called “One More Child,” of Lakeland. One More Child is a faith-based organization that will distribute the prepared birthday kits.Lakeside Lutheran Church built 170 kits. They sent 100 of the kits to One More Child, along with giving the remaining kits to local organizations.Every birthday party kit that Lakeside created was unique. No two birthday parties will be the same.All of the kits were made for “Bible-centered” birthday parties, along with a cake pan, cake mix, frosting, plates, napkins, balloons, candles, a gift bag, tissue paper and party favors.The goal of Lakeside is to spread God’s Word to a hurting world.Lakeside’s hope now is that smiles are shared, memories are created and quality time is spent with one another in special ways. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Monkeypox appears in Sarasota County Dead tortoises found near FPL work site 'Tiny homes' project approved for Venice Cops: PGT worker punches coworker Nokomis postmaster charged with DUI, battery Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Monkeypox appears in Sarasota County Dead tortoises found near FPL work site 'Tiny homes' project approved for Venice Cops: PGT worker punches coworker Nokomis postmaster charged with DUI, battery Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
