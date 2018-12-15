Lakeside Lutheran Church welcomes its new pastor, the Rev. David J. Dahlke. He came to us after Rev. Dr. Randy Winkel retired at Lakeside Sept. 30, 2017 after 25 years of service, and following the Rev. Dr. George F. Lobien, who served as interim pastor while the call for a new pastor was in process.
The call team at Lakeside Lutheran Church spent over a year praying and working through an extensive pastor search process. In October 2018, the congregation voted and approved Dahlke to be our new pastor. This was a day of excitement and celebration.
Pastor Dahlke is originally from Wisconsin and attended Concordia Pre-Seminary in St. Paul, Minnesota. He continued his schooling at Concordia Seminary, St. Louis, Missouri. He served as Vicar in Windom, Minnesota, and was ordained Sept. 6, 1992.
Pastor Dahlke married his wife, Amy, June 26, 2004. They have two children, Jameson, 12, and Faith, 10. They will reside in Venice, Florida, where they have purchased a home in the Stoneybrook Community.
The Dahlke family is moving here from West Des Moines, Iowa, where Pastor served at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church for the past 15 years. His previous congregation said: “He constantly reminds us that ‘It’s All About Jesus’ in each and everything that we do. His humor and love for others is contagious and we always look forward to what he’s got in store for our weekly message in worship.”
The Installation Service for Pastor David J. Dahlke was Sunday, Dec. 2 at Lakeside Lutheran Church. Participating in the celebratory service were First Brass of Sarasota Quintet; the Adult Choir led by Dr. James Domkzalski, director of Music at Lakeside Lutheran Church; and a musical offering by the youth of the congregation.
We continue to pray for his direction and leadership which will guide Lakeside Lutheran Church and Preschool toward the next season of ministry. We look forward to working with Pastor Dahlke as we prayerfully plan the vision and future of our congregation.
The public is invited to join us and be a part of the new direction we are heading.
The public also is invited to hear Pastor Dahlke preach during our Advent services, held on Wednesday evenings at 6 p.m., and feel invited to come to one of our Sunday Worship services at 8:00, 9:30 or 11 a.m. If you are unable to come, you can join us as we stream a podcast of his services on our website at: LakesideLutheran.net.
