STAFF REPORT

Lakeside Lutheran Church of Venice is offering two upcoming free rallies, one for men and one for women.

A wide variety of activities will be offered, including crafts, Bible study, games and skits.

The men’s event will be held Nov. 20, and the women’s event on Dec. 4. The times for both are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Participants can come for all or part of the day. For more information and to sign up, call 941-496-5102.

