The Jewish people have experienced a great deal of trauma in our collective lifetimes.

Rabbi Ben Shull

From the Holocaust (1933-1945) to the expulsion from Spain (1492) to the destruction of the ancient Temples in Jerusalem (70 C.E., 586 B.C.E.), we have known our share of tragedy and loss.


