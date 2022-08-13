The Jewish people have experienced a great deal of trauma in our collective lifetimes.
From the Holocaust (1933-1945) to the expulsion from Spain (1492) to the destruction of the ancient Temples in Jerusalem (70 C.E., 586 B.C.E.), we have known our share of tragedy and loss.
How have we overcome these terrible events and remained hopeful and relatively whole? There is no simple answer, but I believe our resilience has much to do with the art of comforting, something we learn from the God of comfort and consolation.
This Sabbath, in synagogues throughout the world, we read from the words of the prophet Isaiah (Chapter 40): “Comfort, oh comfort My people, says your God, speak tenderly to Jerusalem … .”
In fact, this Sabbath itself is called Shabbat Nachamu — the Sabbath of comfort — for it follows the fast of the Ninth of Av (Tisha B’Av), the day on which we reflect on the painful losses in our people’s history. To comfort and console is no easy task, but God shows us the way.
First, God tells the prophet that Israel is “My” people. This sense of closeness and attachment is critical to lift up those who are in despair.
When we visit the mourner, when we help a friend who has experienced a loss, we must first be there and offer a hand or a hug. Let that person know that you are close by and they are not alone.
Abandonment is the crushing blow of loss. Anything we can do to remind the person that they are not alone is reassuring and … comforting.
Second, God tells the prophet to speak tenderly to the people (Jerusalem). Actually, the literal Hebrew words are “Speak to the heart of Jerusalem … .”
When we attempt to comfort the bereaved, we, of course, should not be harsh or judgmental but speak with tenderness. This is self-understood. The literal Hebrew, though, offers a deeper wisdom.
To “speak to the heart” is not about forming words. “To speak to the heart” means to open our hearts to the person whose heart is broken. We do this not by speaking but by listening.
Dr. Ron Wolfson, in his book “A Time to Mourn, A Time to Comfort,” writes, “There is great power in presenting yourself to the mourner as an empathetic listener. It establishes that you are there, ready to hear the story, the feelings, the concerns.
“Real listening is silent — no interruptions, no judgments, no denials, no problem solving — just hearing with the heart.
“This is not easy to do. We all want to fix things, make them better … but it is the mourner who must do the grief work, not you. It is the mourner who must come up with the answers, not you. It is the mourner who must speak, not you.”
The art of comforting is like any craft — it must be studied and practiced.
“Thoughts and prayers” are nice but they are not enough. To be a comforter means to be open and vulnerable and deeply human.
To be a comforter means to walk in the path of the Divine.
Ben Shull is the rabbi of the Jewish Congregation of Venice.
