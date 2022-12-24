Meet the teachers for the lantern-making event

Monks San, Bhante Bhaddiya, Bhante Samitha and Bhante Assaji will participate in the lantern-making/luncheon event for Blue Lotus Meditation Center on Tuesday, at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Venice.

Blue Lotus Buddhist Meditation Center is offering a “Creativity in Mindfulness” workshop and lunch Tuesday, at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice.

Several Sri Lankan monks will be available to teach the art of lantern-making, an ancient tradition in Sri Lanka.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments