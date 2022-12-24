Monks San, Bhante Bhaddiya, Bhante Samitha and Bhante Assaji will participate in the lantern-making/luncheon event for Blue Lotus Meditation Center on Tuesday, at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Venice.
Blue Lotus Buddhist Meditation Center is offering a “Creativity in Mindfulness” workshop and lunch Tuesday, at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice.
Several Sri Lankan monks will be available to teach the art of lantern-making, an ancient tradition in Sri Lanka.
Made of bamboo and colorful tissue paper, lanterns are an important symbol of Buddha’s wisdom and a way of enlightening the world. They were used during his lifetime and continue through today’s festivals.
In addition, participants can take a break from their lantern making to enjoy a “Taste of Sri Lanka” lunch. There will be small samples of many tasty treats — enough to whet the taste buds for the popular Taste of Sri Lanka dinner that is planned for next March.
The cost for the three-hour workshop and lunch is $35. Seating is limited to 40 people. Participants may take the lantern home to add to their holiday decorations.
To reserve and pay for your place in the workshop, go to BLBMC.org, click “Donate,” then enter your total in “Make a Donation” at $35 per person, and select “Special Event/Retreat Donations” from the drop-down list. You will receive an email confirmation.
