In 1968, well south of Covington, Kentucky, along Route 27, somewhere near a small town called Meridian, was the home of my grandparents.
That summer, my family attended the Meridian Day Picnic. It had all the usual food of any good southern picnic, including enough fried chicken that I was curious if any chickens were left alive.
All the usual picnic sides, like potato salad, fried okra, sweet potato casserole and many other mouthwatering items, rounded out the menu for this communitywide picnic.
The memorable part of the picnic was that it was held in the graveyard.
While the women were setting up all the food for lunch, the men went about cleaning up the cemetery. They would reset fallen tombstones, trim the vines off the fences and bleach the dirt and mold off each headstone. It was wonderful to see the community come together for the annual maintenance of the graveyard.
As the luncheon ended, my family was pressed by sweet southern ladies into filling our station wagon with leftovers. It seemed that more food was taken home than was actually brought to the picnic.
It reminds me of the feeding of the 5,000 found in the Gospel of Luke, chapter 9.
In this story, Jesus was teaching a mass of people in a remote area and the hour became late. The people had not eaten and Jesus had compassion on them.
The disciples encouraged him to send them away to find food for themselves. He replied that the disciples should feed the multitude.
They asked how could this be done when all together they had two pieces of fish and five little barley loaves from a young boy’s lunch pail.
When we have compassion for people, we may believe that our resources are limited and there is nothing more we can accomplish. Jesus leads the way.
After having given thanks and blessing this small amount of food, he had the disciples seat all the people down in groups of 50. They then began to distribute the two fish and five barley loaves among the people.
Imagine the surprise when everyone had eaten and had their fill and the disciples had 12 baskets full of broken pieces of fish and bread left over.
This impromptu picnic that day reminds us that we see our resources as limited but God’s resources are unlimited. Jesus had compassion. The disciples had doubt.
When was the last time you stretched your resources out in faith to serve those whom Jesus has compassion on? I am not just talking about food or monetary gifts but your time to do the work of God in feeding others, physically, emotionally and spiritually.
How will you ever experience the power of God at work if everything you do is within your own strength and means?
When will compassion overcome your doubts?
Bob Haley is assistant pastor of Christ United Methodist Church, Venice; ChristVenice.com.
