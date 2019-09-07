I have always tried to be a rule follower.
I was raised in a household where right was right and wrong was wrong. I knew my parents loved me and wanted the best for me. Of this, I had no doubt.
Thus, I would listen and follow their rules … for the most part. I would try to follow the rules because it greatly increased the likelihood that I would receive an ice cream treat for good behavior. If I broke the rules, I would deal with the shame and disappointment from my mother.
Ultimately, I followed the laws of the house because I loved my parents and I trusted that they had my best interests at heart.
When God was establishing the nation of Israel in the desert following the great escape from Egypt, He provided laws to establish a theocracy that would maintain order. The most famous of these laws are the Ten Commandments brought down off the mountain by Moses.
Much of the balance of the Bible’s first five books are instructions on how to live in light of these commandments. Yet, like the Israelites, we try to bend the law, to live within gray areas, and we miss the purpose of the law.
A rich young man asked Jesus “Teacher, what good thing must I do to get eternal life?” Jesus replied, “If you want to enter life, obey the commandments.” The young man asked, “Which ones?” (Isn’t this like us today? We want to know the exact minimum we have to do to please God.)
When Jesus answered the young man, He included all the usual commandments: murder, adultery, stealing, lying and honoring our parents. The young man eagerly affirmed that he has kept all these laws.
Jesus then exposed the truth: that the young man loved money more than God. (Matthew 19)
Jesus had left off the first several commandments that direct us to love God. He ultimately summarized the laws when asked for the greatest commandment, “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind. This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it; Love your neighbor as yourself. All the law and prophets hang on these two commandments.” (Matthew 22:37-40)
Following the rules without love in our hearts is legalism. Jesus was the hardest against the Pharisees who had a heart of religious legalism.
The law was not set to function as an unattainable line of authority; it is there for us to understand that we are broken. While we should not break the laws of God; we should allow the laws of God to break us.
They are there to help us realize that we are not the law unto ourselves and to understand our true condition of sin in light of the holiness and perfection of God. God is the only one worthy of being the lawgiver.
Ultimately, I follow the laws of the God because I know I am loved by God. I trust He has my best interests at heart.
Has your relationship with the Lord grown in love and trust, or are you stuck in religious legalism?
Bob Haley is assistant pastor of Christ United Methodist Church, Venice; ChristVenice.com.
