I’m sure that when you look at this photo, you realize that it was not taken in Florida. Hardly.
Last weekend, I was in Anchorage, Alaska, doing a workshop for a church north of there, and then preaching on Sunday. It gave me pause to go to such a cold place, but I must say that the beauty was worth it.
The stark, jagged mountains are breathtaking there, especially in the winter. I took some time and went driving, because I had a really good all-wheel-drive car, and I actually love driving in the snow.
That might seem crazy, but it’s who I am.
When I look at this photo and see the snow-covered road and the high, harsh mountains, I am reminded of some of the tough times in my life.
I know what it is to go down a road that feels slippery, and I know what it is to have a cold, frozen heart when loved ones hurt me.
Have you ever felt that the road is leading only to more pain? Not everyone will relate to this, but I am sure that you know someone who does.
Jesus mentions having a cold heart in the gospel of Matthew. He says, “At that time many will turn away from the faith and will betray and hate each other, and many false prophets will appear and deceive many people. Because of the increase of wickedness, the love of most will grow cold, but the one who stands firm to the end will be saved.” (24:10-13)
He is referring to what we call the end times. These days, we are experiencing what He said, aren’t we? So much violence and hatred in our world.
It is interesting to me that the cold hearts are developing because evil is overcoming love. When my own heart felt frozen, I had been betrayed and hurt by others.
Look what Jesus says, though: “the one who stands firm to the end will be saved.” It is worth pushing through the pain of a broken, frozen heart to find love again.
Trust me, I know.
Maybe today, a few days after Valentine’s Day, we can be about the business of love. If you are the one hurt, take a step out of the pain by saying or doing something loving for someone.
Maybe you are not in a cold place right now. Well then think of someone who might be, and give them a call or do an act of kindness for them.
Surely, we all would agree that love and kindness are lacking these days. Let’s be part of the solution and bring warm hearts to those around us.
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
