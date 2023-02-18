Cold
PHOTO PROVIDED

I’m sure that when you look at this photo, you realize that it was not taken in Florida. Hardly.

Last weekend, I was in Anchorage, Alaska, doing a workshop for a church north of there, and then preaching on Sunday. It gave me pause to go to such a cold place, but I must say that the beauty was worth it.


Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.

