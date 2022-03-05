I seem to have fallen down a rabbit hole.
I’m not quite certain where I have landed but it appears my only guide is a fancifully dressed rabbit frantically pacing and staring at his watch exclaiming, “I will be too late!”
The hole I have fallen into is not the same as in “Alice in Wonderland,” but rather a hole filled with the pressures and anxiety of a life of busy-ness.
I have fully embraced all the latest technology designed to make me more productive and efficient in my life. I have the mobile phone, a tablet, a watch and a computer all chasing me for my attention.
There is always something happening that I need to know, or do, or share with others.
There is a battle for my attention as social media outlets battle for my “clicks.”
Let’s not forget about my first love of distraction, the television, the soft, warm light in the dark room with stories to tell, adventures to live and love to be found, all from the comfort of my couch.
My days are filled with giving my attention to the most urgent and pressing need before me — a need I did not even know I had until I was told by my mobile phone or my watch.
Perhaps this is an addiction. If I make it to the office and realize I have forgotten my phone at home, I will stop and get back in the car to go and retrieve my constant companion.
Heaven forbid if I did not properly charge it overnight and I awaken with 2% battery life.
I actually feel unprepared — naked, if you will — without the ability to Google an answer to settle a mystery question. Perhaps, I am addicted to knowledge and the power it provides.
Technology has certainly filled my life with inconsequential activities. What level have you reached on Candy Crush?
This busy-ness is what leads to burnout in our lives.
I am not just referring to the overworked staff member at the office. It is possible to burn out on too much information.
Our brains and psyche are not built to consume all the troubles of the world. A tragedy of a lost child in Oregon now has been added to my plate of emotional realities to balance.
Wars, riots and all the other calamities that happen every day, all around the world, cannot be managed by my brain and emotions.
Yet, there is another notification on my watch telling me of the hundreds killed today in Ukraine.
My heart is heavy, tired and sore from the constant barrage of this broken world of ours. I am still pressing to find the better life supposedly to be brought to us by technology.
Our promised four-day work week has now turned into a six- or seven-day workweek.
Perhaps a better life is not found in technology but rather in a relationship with Christ Jesus?
As we move through this year’s Lenten Season, I have a few goals in mind for me — and you, if you are interested.
I am turning off all notifications across all my devices. I will choose when I want to see the news or read the latest comments from the president.
I will not watch any news or commentators on the television. If I need sound in the background, I will choose music.
I will choose to ask God to help me to make wise decisions regarding my time and responsibilities.
I already know that He will ask me to spend more time with Him. Relationships are built by spending time with one another.
I know for many of us, being busy is our normal life. We have responsibilities of family, work and even hobbies we want to do. But when we become so busy that we stop spending time with God, our spiritual lives begin to diminish.
As our faith falters, our trust begins to waiver, and we become even more despondent of this world of ours.
Join me as we walk together through this season of Lent, spending more time in the Scriptures, prayers and time alone with God without the distractions of technology.
Philippians 4:6–7: “Don’t worry about anything, but in everything, through prayer and petition with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.