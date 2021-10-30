Before moving to Florida, all I knew about “ibis” was that it was a great Scrabble word, and that it was some sort of bird used in animal alphabet stories.
Seeing one for the first time was quite a surprise. I had no idea that any bird had such a long, unusual beak.
Because I am a curious person, I did some investigation and found that God gave the ibis beak that length and shape to accomplish three things: to peck at food on the ground, to dig under the wet bottom of a lake, puddle, river or beach, and to swing it back and forth to stir up more food.
Other birds benefit from the stirring up that the beak does and can get some food of their own from the ibis’ activity.
As I think about the ibis, I am reminded of how we can learn from its foraging when we approach learning the Word of God. Jesus said, “It is written: ‘Man shall not live on bread alone, but on every word that comes from the mouth of God.’” (Matt. 4:4).
We also have been directed to “Taste and see that the Lord is good; blessed is the one who takes refuge in him.” (Psalm 34:8). Sometimes we only peck at the surface of what is written in the Bible.
Perhaps we read a verse here or there or a quick devotional in the morning. However, we quickly move on to other things, many times forgetting what we read or heard moments later.
Like the ibis looking for nourishment, other times we dig a little deeper. This takes more time and effort, but we can often find words to hold close — words of encouragement or of instruction.
Then there are the moments when we really get into finding the truth that we need. We may take the time to go back and forth between stories and passages, seeing how they are connected to the whole story of Scripture.
Reflection time becomes part of our study, and God is fully able to put His Word in our hearts. When that happens, we are able to encourage others with what we have learned, “feeding” them as well.
As we continue our journey of faith, let us make use of all of the ways of spending time with God and the Word. I don’t want to settle for just pecking at it all of the time.
Instead, I will also go deeper and will stir my study by going for the greater truths that are waiting for me. Will you join me? May we all be satisfied by God’s wisdom as we travel onward.
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
