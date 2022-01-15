Christmas cards still hang over the doorways of our house. I’m in no hurry to take them down. They provide a beautiful array of color and artwork, carrying with them loving greetings from friends and family, greetings associating hope and joy with the coming of Jesus Christ into the world.
Several of the cards include renderings of the wise men coming from the east in search of the newborn king. These traveling astronomers or astrologers claimed to have seen “his star” in the heavens, and somehow charted their course to Jerusalem by it.
The account of the wise men arriving in Bethlehem to worship the infant Jesus can be found in the second chapter of the Gospel of Matthew.
Some of the prophetic words of Isaiah dating some 700 years prior to the birth of Jesus Christ, yet anticipating his coming, read, “Arise, shine, for your light has come, and the glory of the Lord has risen upon you … And nations shall come to your light, and kings to the brightness of your rising … they shall bring gold and frankincense …. ” (Isaiah 60:1, 3, 6b).
Sure enough, the gentile wise men saw “the light” that dawned over Israel and came to its rising with gold and frankincense in hand. They asked King Herod in Jerusalem, “Where is he that is born the King of the Jews, for we have seen his star in the east and have come to worship him?”
Ever since the birth, death, resurrection and ascension of Jesus the Christ, gentile Christians have been brought to Israel’s history recounted in the Old Testament to understand the unfolding purpose of God in sending his son to save the world.
We understand from those Old Testament scriptures that the Messiah would come through Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, and eventually through the royal line of King David.
Christians rejoice in God’s faithfulness to his people, the Jews, and we embrace as Lord over all creation, the very Messiah the Jews have rejected.
This prophecy from Isaiah 49 gives cause for us gentile believers to rejoice. God says: “It is too light a thing that you (his servant, the Messiah) should be my servant to raise up the tribes of Jacob and to bring back the preserved of Israel; I will make you as a light for the nations, that my salvation may reach to the end of the earth.”
Herod did not share the enthusiasm of the wise men to embrace the light or glory of Israel, the light shining into the darkness of our sinful mess. He was threatened by the narrative and sent soldiers to kill every baby boy under 2 years of age in the vicinity of Bethlehem.
Mary and Joseph had taken Jesus to Egypt by the time the soldiers arrived, per Matthew’s account. Even the Christmas story is marred by the jealousy and wickedness of sinful people.
It is because we have come to see that we, too, are sinners — that we gentile Christians have journeyed like the wise men of old — to the Savior King from Israel, even to Jesus the Christ, in whom we find the forgiveness of our sins and the light, hope, joy and strength of our lives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.