It appears to me that many professing Christians don't read the Bible much. If they do, it's with inconsistency and/or scarcity.
By "inconsistency," I mean it's not a habit. We don't read the Bible regularly. We do it every now and then, hit or miss, haphazardly. "Maybe I'll spend time in the Word today, maybe I won't."
Such an approach to Scripture reflects the attitude that reading the Word is not a priority. "I'm busy. I've got a job and a family and things to do. And reading the Bible just isn't that important to me."
"I still love God. I attend worship services regularly and give money and serve in the church. I'm doing fine without this 'quiet time' people talk about. Having 'devotions' is just not something I see the need to do."
By "scarcity," I mean that it's for very short periods of time, and it may involve reading one verse from a daily devotional book that follows this format: a verse is quoted and then the author provides a few paragraphs of explanation and application, along with a prayer at the end.
Such devotional books are as popular today as they've ever been. And I'm not condemning them. These books contain God's truth and are written by devoted Christ-followers whose sincere motive is to communicate the Word of God to the people of God.
I have read and benefited from such books. But if this "verse a day" approach is the only way we read the Bible, aren't we shortchanging ourselves?
Certainly it's better than nothing. But I believe there's something missing here..
Think of your favorite book other than the Bible. It could be fiction or nonfiction. It can be a book you've read at any time in your life — a childhood treasure or a classic you read for a college literature class.
Or maybe it's a book you read recently.
Now, think for a bit about why you like this book so much. And how you enjoyed reading it and benefited from it — how worthwhile it was.
Pretend you are talking to someone about this book. And you want to explain how to read your favorite book. Notice I did not say to share why you liked this book so much.
Let's assume you've already done that. Right now, I want you to explain how to read it.
What are you going to say? Would you say things like, "Do not begin reading the book at the beginning," or "Do not read the whole thing?"
Or instead, would you say this: "Start at the beginning and read the whole book."
A better way to read the Bible is to read it like any other book, because to really understand a book, don't you have to read the whole thing? And isn't one of the main goals of reading the Bible to understand it?
Therefore, shouldn't we read it like any other book?
Do you find the Bible confusing and difficult to understand? Perhaps this is because you've never read it like you read any other book.
You've never read it from start to finish. You've never read the whole thing.
Should we not make it a priority to read the entire book within a reasonable amount of time?
Many have settled on the well-known "read the Bible in a year" time frame. I think that's a very doable objective, especially when you consider that this works out to about three chapters per day, which should take even a slow reader about 20-30 minutes max.
How many of us spend at least a half-hour each day texting, watching TV, surfing the internet, liking Facebook posts and any number of other potentially time-wasting activities?
So reading the whole Bible is not such a daunting task after all. And this is how we read virtually every other book. Why not approach the Bible in the same manner?
While the Bible is an incredibly diverse collection of 66 books (like a 1,000-page mini-library), it is also one book with one author, namely, God.
And to understand the Bible as one book with one author, we need to read the whole thing in a reasonable period of time.
I pray you'll see the value in that today.
Wayne Davies blogs at FaithWriters.com.
