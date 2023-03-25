My son sent this picture to me when he was in Brazil last week. That is his father-in-law in very close proximity to an amazing creature.
When I saw the picture, I immediately wrote back to my son asking, “Is that a ROUS?”
Now, if you don’t know what I mean by that, you probably never saw the classic movie, “The Princess Bride.” For those who did, you will remember that a ROUS is a Rodent Of Unusual Size, and is a dreaded creature in the fire swamp.
Well, this creature is called a capybara, and it is indeed a huge rodent. They can grow to be almost 4.5 feet long and weigh as much as 147 pounds. Now that’s a lot of rodent!
Fortunately they are docile creatures, not mean like the ROUS’s.
When I think of rodents, the word “dirty” comes to mind. Rats and mice frequent garbage and filth, leaving more filth behind, including a stench that can be nauseating.
Do you realize that sometimes we allow soiled things into our lives, hearts and minds? It can be that friend who is a poor influence. Or perhaps it is pornography or violent media.
Some of us go to websites that are destructive to our spirits. Some of us go places we shouldn’t. How big is the pest that has invaded your space?
Is it just a little one, or is it maybe even capybara-sized?
God did not intend for us to be compromised by sinful things, but way back in the garden, we chose to go our own ways. Consequently, we deal with these challenges.
Did you know that even the Apostle Paul struggled with sinful choices? In Romans 7:18-19, we read, “For I know that good itself does not dwell in me, that is, in my sinful nature. For I have the desire to do what is good, but I cannot carry it out. For I do not do the good I want to do, but the evil I do not want to do — this I keep on doing.”
I know that I go through the same thing sometimes. How about you? Is there hope for defeating the capybara-sized sin that faces us?
Well, how strong is God anyway? Because of Jesus, we are filled with His Spirit and all the power that it brings. The key is continuing to refocus upon Christ, praying that He will defeat sin for us.
Paul reminds us in Phil. 4:13, that we “can do all things through Him Who gives [us] strength.”
Here’s a little more help from Scripture on this from Galatians 5:16-17, 22-23, 25: “So I say, let the Holy Spirit guide your lives. Then you won’t be doing what your sinful nature craves. The sinful nature wants to do evil, which is just the opposite of what the Spirit wants. And the Spirit gives us desires that are the opposite of what the sinful nature desires.
“These two forces are constantly fighting each other, so you are not free to carry out your good intentions; But the Holy Spirit produces this kind of fruit in our lives: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control … Since we are living by the Spirit, let us follow the Spirit’s leading in every part of our lives.”
As we approach Easter, let us remember that Jesus died on the cross to pay the price for our sins. Let us rejoice that He defeated death and sin, and was resurrected to new life.
Through faith in Him, we, too, are reborn. Draw deeply upon His Spirit this week, determined to leave filth behind and to claim the abundant life waiting for you through Christ. I will do the same.
