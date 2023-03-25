Capybara
PHOTO PROVIDED

My son sent this picture to me when he was in Brazil last week. That is his father-in-law in very close proximity to an amazing creature.

When I saw the picture, I immediately wrote back to my son asking, “Is that a ROUS?”


Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments