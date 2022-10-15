Ah, the love of brothers. During their recent trip, I took my grandsons to visit the Gulf for the first time.
You see, they live in the Pacific Northwest where the ocean is cold and the waves are big. They were delighted to feel the warm, calm water at the beach near where I live.
I love that they spontaneously wrapped arms around each other to gaze at the water. Brotherly love is a beautiful thing, don’t you think?
We have many examples of brotherly (and sisterly) love in the Bible. I think of Mary and Martha. Yes, they had tense moments, but what sisters don’t at times?
The disciples Peter and Andrew were brothers, as were James and John. We know, too, that Jesus had both brothers and sisters.
In fact, one of them, James, wrote one of our New Testament books. Moses and Aaron were brothers who worked together to gain the release of the Hebrew slaves.
Now mind you, not all brothers in Scripture were good models for us. Cain and Abel, as well as Jacob and Esau, give us examples of how not to relate to a sibling.
Bear with me as I share a few verses about being a good brother or sister from the Bible.
(Psalm 133:1) Look how good and how pleasant it is when brothers live together in unity! (Proverbs 17:17) A friend loves at all times, and a brother is born for a difficult time. (Hebrews 13:1) Keep on loving one another as brothers and sisters.
(1 John 4:21) And he has given us this command: Anyone who loves God must also love their brother and sister. And maybe the best one of all: (Matthew 12:50) “For whoever does the will of my Father in heaven is my brother and sister and mother.”
That’s Jesus talking. I don’t know about you, but the idea of having Jesus as my brother is astounding and wonderful, all at the same time.
We are called to love one another as brothers and sisters of Christ. I understand that sometimes our siblings are difficult. My relationship with my own brother was strained at times.
In the end, though, I would have done anything for him in a time of need. Same for my sister. I pray that my grandsons remain close as they grow.
They make me smile as they enjoy one another’s company at the beach and elsewhere. May we also link arms together and love in the same way as Jesus.
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
