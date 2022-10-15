Brotherly Love
PHOTO PROVIDED

Ah, the love of brothers. During their recent trip, I took my grandsons to visit the Gulf for the first time.

You see, they live in the Pacific Northwest where the ocean is cold and the waves are big. They were delighted to feel the warm, calm water at the beach near where I live.


Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments