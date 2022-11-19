Here come the radical ‘Christian Nationalists’
Editor:
Well it’s finally over — so we can lick our wounds but get ready for chaos, because it’s going to get weirder.
Here come the radical “Christian Nationalists” who believe their way is the only way and want America to be a “Christian Nation” because they believe we’re defined by Christianity and our government should be taking steps to keep it that way.
They missed a lesson or two in History class because, yes, the original Pilgrims landed at Plymouth Rock seeking religious freedom, but the mass influx of Pilgrims actually came to America much later, primarily from Norway.
They fled England and went to Norway because of Norway’s tolerant religious views. Back then, Norway was more religious tolerant than England.
But the Pilgrims were farmers and all they could do was make cloth from wool and when the wool market collapsed, they were desperate and looked across the Atlantic to where some English merchants had already set up shop.
So to those who believe the Pilgrims came here to set up a “Christian Nation,” they’re so wrong. They had religious freedom issues but commercialism was the main factor.
Neither the Norwegians nor the Pilgrims had issues with other religions and it’s sad that the “Christian Nationalists” don’t follow what those early Norwegians and Pilgrims actually believed.
God must be wondering why some of his supposed faithful followers are spouting such hypocrisy. There will be a day of reconning when God will have the final say!
Ross Benjamin
Venice
You can help people get shelter after the storm
Editor:
More than 18,000 homes across Southwest and Central Florida were reported to have been destroyed or suffered major damage in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
Damage estimates by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration exceeded $50 billion, making Ian one of the costliest hurricanes in Florida’s history.
As communities begin the hard work to build back, Hurricane Nicole is likely to set some of those initial efforts on their heels.
Habitat for Humanity affiliates across the state have been actively engaged in efforts to help Florida communities in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Ian’s landfall, but also long-term recovery through the assessment and repair of damaged homes, and planning for the construction of new affordable homes.
Storms like Hurricane Ian tend to most adversely impact the lower-income populations that Habitat serves. As one of the largest nonprofit housing organizations in Florida, Habitat is uniquely positioned to help those most in need rebuild stability through safe and resilient shelter.
To build back the place we all call home, Habitat calls on the greater Florida community to support our efforts to ensure that everyone has a safe place to call home. Together, we can do that.
Though we are unlikely to know what impact Nicole will have on our communities for days to come, we know for certain that there is a need now for your continued support.
To help fund recovery efforts related to Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole, visit the Habitat for Humanity of Florida Hurricane Fund at: tinyurl.com/2374v7b3
Roxanne Young,
Executive Director, Habitat for Humanity of Florida
Atlanta, Georgia
I didn’t think it was funny
Editor:
I am writing to comment on the statement by Mr. Ron Smith showing his lack of common manners and class on offering his congratulations to his opponent in the city council race, Mr. Pat Neal, not his true opponent, Mr. Howard.
I didn’t think this was very humorous at all.
Michael W. Dukes
Venice
Where are the ‘real’ Republicans?
Editor:
Real Republicans (like those in 2016 before Donald Trump became president), when are you going to take back your party from the Trumplicans (those who follow and believe “the big liar” Donald Trump’s claim that he actually won the 2020 presidential election?)
It is clear from the recent mid-term elections that the American voters do not want Trumplicans participating in American politics.
Almost all the Trumplicans running in both state and federal elections were defeated by the Democratic candidates.
Real Republicans like Liz Cheney and several incumbent congressmen, who defied Donald Trump by voting to impeach him, lost their primary elections when Donald Trump chose Trumplican candidates who were then selected by Trumplican followers to represent the Republican party in the mid-term elections.
Surely, there are more Real Republicans out there than Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger and the other incumbent Republican incumbents who lost in their primaries.
You Real Republicans need to speak up. Make some noise! Stand up for your party principles. Perhaps you could start a new movement, “Real Republicans against Trumplicans.”
What do you have to lose? Other than our Democracy.
Dennis C. Shimp
Venice
