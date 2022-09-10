Our energy sources need to be many
Editor:
On November 12, 2021, the New York Post published the times that U.N. climate experts declared that we have 10 years (or less) to address the climate crisis: 1872, 1982 1990, 2007, and 2010. We’re still here.
Statistically, total CO2 emissions have been steadily declining since 2007. On a per-capita basis, they have been declining since 2000.
The current rush to convert everything to electrical power sourced from solar panels and wind-turbines is insane. Such sources depend on China for materials and the units themselves.
The number needed to meet all electric demand is too outlandish to contemplate. If the climate alarmists were interested in cheap, clean energy, they would be laser focused on nuclear generation, but, alas, they are not.
Even with nuclear, making our entire energy infrastructure dependent on electricity is dangerous. We frequently hear about foreign sources trying to hack our electrical grid.
A forced shutdown would cripple the country and its economy.
When we lived in New York, we had natural gas heating. When Hurricane Sandy shut down all of our power for a week, we had heat and hot water. We could light the stove with a match. Some people had generators hooked up to their natural gas line.
Our energy needs are increasing rapidly and must, strategically, be diverse and even a bit redundant. The more energy that can be delivered that is decentralized, i.e not tied to the national electric grid, the safer we are.
Roger Roess
Venice
We are arguing
about silly things
Editor:
Being a USAF Academy grad with a Masters degree, a Gold Star Dad, an AF pilot and Vietnam Vet, I now find that I have grown from just being “Deplorable” to being a “Fascist” and all manor of a racist and a multi-phobe (from LGTBXYZ to you name it — even though my sister is Gay).
So the childish game of “I Know You Are, But What Am I” continues with our Democrat “leader” (sadly and scarily) of the free world.
Meanwhile, China marches on in the Pacific and we argue about “Pronouns” and free stuff to buy votes. Apparently, Joe doesn’t know Fentanyl is a problem, yet.
Labels are “Perception Management” tools to sway minds or steal votes from casual listeners — in other words Lawyer Speak.
Social Justice (what’s what?) “Equity” rather than equality under the law. Our wonderful success as a country is now a hindrance to our freedom of speech and astoundingly our heritage!
This is so 1930’s Germany, it’s scary!
Danny Piper
Venice
Why did you run a political column?
Editor:
Having read Dana Milbank’s reprinted column from the Washington Post, all I can say is what happened to our local hometown newspaper?
Having been a subscriber for nearly 20 years, I have enjoyed reading about our community happenings and the high school athletics. You are well within your rights to publish what you please but a partisan political commentary is not what I and I would think many of your subscribers would want to see in our Gondolier.
Don Mager
Venice
Governor used his clout to sway school board elections
Editor:
Congratulations to the newly elected Sarasota County School Board members. Given his popularity, no other Florida governor has used his office to help win school board races here or across the state as Gov. DeSantis.
In Sarasota, a once 3-2 liberal majority is now 4-1 conservative. As well is Miami-Dade, which will become the nation’s largest school district to be overseen by elected conservatives.
Twenty-five of 30 of the Governor’s endorsed candidates either won outright or advanced to runoff.
While many will argue that the political landscape of the state may have had influence on that outcome, I would assert that there are other much more principled reasons for this outcome.
Clearly, this outcome is a referendum and victory for those in support of parental rights. While purposeful, derisive labels were placed on it, the Parents Bill of Rights legislation was passed into Florida law in 2022.
The bill simply prohibits classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity from K-3 grades and essentially limits sex-education topics that are not “age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students” in any grade, subject to what parents approve.
A well-informed voter would have been aware of this.
That said, one still need only ask themselves the question if they were ever taught any such classroom instruction when they attended school at this grade level. Were you? I didn’t think so.
Thanks again to all the wonderful parents who have had their voices heard and will have their parental rights dignified.
Amen.
Bill Bittay
Venice
Biden is not uniting this country
Editor:
I was heartsick to listen to President Biden’s speech the other night. Joe Biden ran as the person to unite the country. A peace maker.
He has governed just the opposite. The speech was full of hate and vitriol. Joe Biden is a known plagiarist with a socialist agenda.
Whomever wrote that speech should be ashamed. The news media is fanning the flames of hate in order to sell papers and TV space. Watch and read several sources before you make up your mind.
Wake up people. You are being played. The people in charge are actually doing what they are accusing the other side of doing.
If it wasn’t so serious, it would be laughable. We need to live by the Constitution, not legislate the Constitution from the bench.
It has been my experience that most Conservatives, Liberals and Independents want a Great America by living by the Constitution, believing in God and trying to be kind to one another.
It is the news media and career politicians that are tearing us apart. With all the hate speech. President Harry S. Truman was right, “Show me a man that gets rich by being in office, and I will show you a crook.”
As always, it is follow the money. As for me I am a proud conservative that believes in our constitution and God. If that makes me an evil MAGA conservative, so be it. Pray for our country before we loose it.
Sandra Brookshire
Venice
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.