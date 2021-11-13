When I was in St. Augustine last week, I had a chance to visit the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument. In case you are not familiar with Florida history, this fort is the oldest masonry fort in the continental U.S.
It protected the people of the city during two sieges, as well as the soldiers when wars were being fought and when cannons were being fired from ships nearby.
Its almost 350-year history is colorful and fascinating. At the monument, I was able to see the walls and armaments and was intrigued by the moat, the drawbridge and the vastness of the fort.
Very impressive, indeed.
While I was at the fort, an old hymn kept playing in my head. Are you familiar with “A Mighty Fortress” by Martin Luther? The words go like this:
“A mighty fortress is our God, a bulwark never failing. Our helper he, amid the flood of mortal ills prevailing.
“For still our ancient foe does seek to work us woe; his craft and power are great, and armed with cruel hate, on earth is not his equal.”
The third verse begins with these words:
“And though this world, with devils filled, should threaten to undo us, we will not fear, for God has willed his truth to triumph through us.”
I love this old hymn. The tune is magnificent, and the words are incredibly powerful. They echo Psalm 18:2, “The Lord is my rock, my fortress and my deliverer; my God is my rock, in whom I take refuge, my shield and the horn of my salvation, my stronghold.”
These days, we are experiencing a great deal of upheaval. The ongoing pandemic, political division, economic crisis, climate change, social issues and other challenges all threaten to break us.
Seeing the fort in St. Augustine reminded me that God’s promise to be with me and protect me is unbreakable. I have no need to fear, and neither do you, my friends.
When you feel that life is on shaky ground, picture the walls of the old fort surrounding you, keeping you safe from harm. That is what God does, and He never fails.
Walk boldly in that knowledge. I will do so as well.
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
