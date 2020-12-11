The holiday of Hanukkah is also known as “The Holiday of Lights” or “Chag Orim” in Hebrew. (This festive Jewish holiday began this past Dec. 10 and continues through this coming Dec. 17.)
This alternate name, Holiday of Lights, derives from the central ritual of Hanukah, the lighting of the Hanukkah, the nine branched candelabra, on each night of the eight day holiday.
“Nine candles for eight nights? Why not eight candles?” you might ask! That’s a very good question. And here’s, what I hope, is a meaningful answer.
Jews are taught by their ancient Rabbis that when lighting the candles for the eight nights of Hanukkah, we must use a “shamash,” a helper candle, the ninth candle, always set apart from the eight others. The traditional explanation is that you cannot use the candles designated for each day of Hanukkah to light the others because they are “holy” and should not be used for any other purpose. Thus, you first light the shamash, the helper candle, and then light the candles for each night (one for the first night, two for the second, three for the third, etc., always increasing the light).
I would like to offer an alternative explanation for the shamash, the helper candle. I think the ancient Rabbis were trying to teach us about the incredible power of one flame. As we light one candle and use it to light others, we see that the flame from the shamash is never diminished. One candle can light, another and another and another, without ever losing its light.
And so we learn about the power of one candle, about the power of one loving heart, about the power of one kind deed. When we give to others, in love and in kindness, we are never diminished. The power of one candle is indeed a miracle, it’s capacity inexhaustible.
The miracle of Hanukkah is about the power of light, the power of one light to pierce the darkness, at this darkest time of the year, at this darkest time in our collective lives. Light one candle...be like the helper candle, the shamash, and know that as you offer love and kindness to others you will be blessed by God to never be diminished.
“Light One Candle” is the name of a Hanukkah song written by Peter Yarrow, of Peter, Paul, and Mary fame. I offer lyrics of this song in this season when, more than ever, we all are in need of the light of hope and healing.
..Light one candle for the strength that we need
To never become our own foe
And light one candle for those who are suffering
Pain we learned so long ago
Light one candle for all we believe in
That anger not tear us apart
And light one candle to find us together
With peace as the song in our hearts
Don’t let the light go out
It’s lasted for so many years
Don’t let the light go out
Let it shine through our love and our tears
Wishing you and yours, health and courage, during this much needed “Holiday Season of Lights.”
