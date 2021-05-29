Live a life of mutual love.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu said, “There’s nothing more radical, nothing more revolutionary, nothing more subversive against injustice and oppression than the Bible. If you want to keep people subjugated, the last thing you place in their hands is the Bible.”
Hebrews 13 says, “Love each other as brothers, entertain strangers, remember those in prison, do not forget to do good and to share with others.”
Luke 14 reminds us to be humble, to care for the poor, the crippled, the blind.
The Lord’s Prayer calls us to live out the Kingdom of God. You know, the one we pray for all the time: “Your kingdom come, your will be done on earth as it is in Heaven.”
In this kingdom, worldly social conditions are turned upside down. We are called to live according to Heaven’s priorities and to extend the kingdom of God in which all have equal access to the Lord’s banquet.
What a contrast to our present world, where our culture places value on the unholy trinity of buildings, bodies and bucks — power, position, prestige.
In Luke 14 Jesus says, “For all who exalt themselves will be humbled, and he who humbles himself will be exalted.”
In Hebrews 13, the reading builds on these words of Jesus: “Let mutual love continue. Do not neglect to show hospitality to strangers.” Such love recognizes that the needs of others are no less important than our own.
Yet here we stand today, a country and even the Church divided, one against another. Tribes, parties, races, religions — you name it.
As the body of Christ, we are to overcome these great human divisions. We are to be an example for the rest of the world.
As Christians, we believe that each human being is made in God’s image and likeness (Genesis 1:26). That image and likeness confer a divinely decreed dignity, worth and God-given equality on all of us as children of the One God. Our family of origin is divine.
In this topsy-turvy world of divine hospitality, we are called to become a peculiar new people — citizens of the Kingdom of God, standing in contrast to all other people.
Jesus’ No. 1 message was that the Kingdom of God had come. Following him would make us citizens of this new Kingdom.
At its most basic level, the Kingdom of God means justice — justice for the poor, for the marginalized, the oppressed, the outcasts. Justice demands that everyone can have enough and none are turned away.
In Luke 12: 48 we read, “Much is required from the person to whom much is given. If much is entrusted to you, much will be expected of you.”
I wonder if we Christians are not under surveillance like Jesus was at the house of the Pharisee. Does the world watch us to see how we treat each other and the strangers around us? Are we seeking the better seats? Do we eat with strangers?
Dorothy Day said, “The Gospel takes away our right forever to discriminate between the deserving and the undeserving poor.”
In Hebrews 13 we read, “Let mutual love continue. Do not neglect to show hospitality to strangers, for by doing that some have entertained angels without knowing it.”
Showing mutual love is not about loving only family and friends, but our broader community.
I think about a picture I saw of a pile of rosaries taken from migrants trying to cross our border. These were fellow Christians, from our own beloved community.
This pile of rosaries taken from strangers sent chills down my spine. Other pictures flashed through my mind. Piles of shoes. Piles of eyeglasses.
Can we live up to this call for mutual love? Not just among each other, but among our fellow Christians?
My friends, we are watched.
N.T. Wright said, “The point of the story is that Jesus is telling the truth political and religious leaders often like to hide: the truth that God’s Kingdom is a kingdom in which love and justice and truth and mercy and holiness reign unhindered.”
When I read Jesus’ message, he is telling us that our own tables should be surrounded with strangers, the ones who are the “poor, the crippled, the lame and the blind.”
This call asks us to look deep within our selves and see whom we will not eat with.
Really think about this. Who among the strangers will you not eat with? In your home? In a public place? Or at God’s table?
As we come to the Lord’s table and eat one bread and drink from the common cup, picture next to you the person you would not invite to your own dinner table or drink from the common cup. A scruffy homeless person? A political enemy? Jews? Latinos? African Americans? Immigrants? LGBTQ people? Mentally ill? Muslims?
Who might it be? Your neighbor?
Jesus shares the table with those from whom folks with conventional values often turn away. We are called to welcome, not turn away.
Jesus reaches across boundaries of place and time, calling us to be more aware of those people who are shunned, the ones we turn our eyes away from, the ones we are inclined to judge.
We are to follow the example of Jesus rather than those who try to proclaim prejudice to be a virtue. No matter how you package it, prejudice is never a virtue.
Identify your “strangers.” Eat with them at the Lord’s table.
At the end of life, what really matters is not what we bought but what we built; not what we got but what we shared; not our competence but our character; and not our success but our significance.
Live a Kingdom life — a life that matters.
Live a life of mutual love.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.