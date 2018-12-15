First Baptist Church of Venice will hold two Christmas events to holiday-related events — a live nativity and Christmas Eve Candlelight Services.
“The Living Nativity” runs the weekend of Dec. 21-23, 6-9 p.m. at the First Baptist lakefront property, 3000 Executive Drive, Venice, situated immediately behind the Wawa and Culver’s Restaurant on Jacaranda Boulevard.
The Living Nativity will be staged outdoors in a quiet, natural wooded setting, complete with baby Jesus nestled in a hand-crafted creche along with Joseph, Mary, wise men and shepherds. The manger scene will feature live animals — some available for petting — including sheep, goat, horses, donkeys, chickens and cow.
“We warmly welcome individuals, families, groups and our friends from all faiths to join us for this special weekend celebration as we recall the humble manger and God’s greatest gift to all of mankind,” said First Baptist Church Senior Pastor Thomas Hodge. “We hope this event will provide a meaningful opportunity for both our members and our friends in the community to reflect upon the birth of the Christ child and the significant impact He has made on all of the world.”
The Living Nativity is free; directional signage and parking will be onsite at the lakefront property. Complimentary hot cocoa will be served.
Christmas Eve Candlelight Services will be Dec, 24 at both 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the downtown Venice First Baptist Church sanctuary, 312 Miami Ave. W. The program will feature the First Baptist Church Celebration Choir, Praise Team and Band, and the Anchored Kid’s Choir. Congregational singing of traditional Christmas hymns, the sharing of scriptural passages and a children’s story time are on the agenda.
“For many, the Christmas Eve service is highly anticipated and the pinnacle of the holiday season,” said Pastor Hodge. “We thoroughly enjoy sharing the Christmas story in word and song and invite any and all to come and be part of this sacred celebration.”
Seating is first-come. Free parking is onsite across from the main sanctuary. Visit: FBCVenice.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.