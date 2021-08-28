For the second year in a row, the Jewish Congregation of Venice will not meet in person to celebrate the High Holy Days.
The synagogue opened briefly in July and then closed again in August to protect its members due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.
The JCV Board of Directors reluctantly made the decision at its August meeting after the re-opening committee presented its concerns about the risks involved in worshipping in person.
Only Rabbi Ben Shull, Cantor Marci Vitkus, five choir members and a few other necessary members will be in the sanctuary. All services will also be held via Zoom. The Rosh Hashanah eve service will be at the synagogue with members only participating from their cars.
The JCV clergy and Ritual committee are putting “great effort into making the Zoom services spiritual and meaningful and creating a sense of community using enhanced technology despite being unable to worship together,” said Cynthia Greene of the synagogue.
The community is invited and welcome to attend all services. To find the Zoom links and password, visit: bit.ly/3gofo7u
Here is the schedule:
Rosh Hashanah eve — at 7:30 p.m. Monday, September 6
Rosh Hashanah Day — at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7
Yom Kippur Eve (Kol Nidre) — at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15
The Tashlich service at 10 a.m. on Sept. 8 is also open to the public and will be held at Venice Beach or an alternate location, depending on red tide conditions. Refer to the JCV website for updated information.
